By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Transportation advocates
want to ask voters in several northern California counties to
decide whether the region should boost sales taxes to fund $500
million a year in road and rail improvements in what would be
the first regional effort to fight gridlock.
The Silicon Valley Leadership Group is helping to lay the
groundwork for ballot measures in November 2016 in Santa Clara,
San Mateo, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.
The counties would join Alameda County, which already has a
half-cent transportation sales tax in place.
Having contiguous counties vote in the same ballot cycle
would facilitate regional improvements, said Carl Guardino,
president of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.
A major benefactor of the coordinated effort would be
Silicon Valley, an economic engine that contributes 13 percent
of California's GDP. Traffic has grown worse in the region, as
technology titans like Apple, Google and Facebook have crammed
fast-growing operations into the southern San Francisco Bay Area
along with thousands of start-up companies.
If approved, the ballot initiatives would take a big step
toward addressing the state's $59 billion funding gap to fix
aging roads and bridges, as Gov. Jerry Brown highlighted in his
January address. But they must clear the high hurdle of winning
support from two-thirds of voters, because the funding method
would be considered a "special tax."
Guardino believes voters will agree to a half cent to a
penny sales tax if it means less time in soul-crushing traffic.
"As I sit here going almost zero miles per hour in the
carpool lane on Highway 101, it kind of sells itself," he said
during a recent phone interview, referring to the north-south
highway that's critical to traffic flow in the region. "People
are tired of traffic and its impact on their quality of life and
on the economy as a whole."
So-called "self-help" counties in California are not new.
Transportation sales taxes have been used to fill funding gaps
left by federal and state government for decades. Santa Clara
implemented its first such tax in 1984.
But this would mark the first times multiple counties have
taken a coordinated regional approach to asking voters in the
hope of improving highways and transit systems.
Backers are still nailing down which improvements to fund
but said voters will know exactly what the money will go to
prior to casting their votes.
"The spending will be primarily focused on state highway
system and picking up the ball the state has dropped," said
Steve Heminger, executive director of the Metropolitan
Transportation Commission (MTC). The group has supported similar
ballot measures in the past. If all five counties approve a
half-cent sales tax, they will raise nearly $500 million a year
for transportation improvements, MTC said.
Guardino said improving Caltrain, a commuter rail system
connecting San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties,
could be another goal.
But not everyone is convinced new taxes are the answer to
California's traffic headaches.
"California is already a high-tax state," said Jon Coupal,
president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, an
anti-tax group, adding that low-tax states like Texas and
Florida do not suffer similar traffic problems.
He suggested California Governor Jerry Brown abandon the
state's "foolish" high-speed rail project and instead expand
existing freeways with the money, a portion of which is raised
from polluters complying with the state's cap-and-trade program.
"There's nothing more polluting than a freeway full of
parked cars that are idled," he said, explaining why he does not
think the money should go toward building the state's first
bullet train.
Guardino said his group will poll voters in February and
again in May or June to get a sense of their appetite for the
sales tax and to see what their priorities are.
The deadline for initiatives to get on the ballot is August
12, 2016.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)