SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 California State Treasurer
Bill Lockyer said on Monday he would not campaign for statewide
office in 2014 when his current term ends and instead would
retire from elective office.
Lockyer, a 72-year-old Democrat, has had an extensive career
in California politics as a legislator, including as the state
Senate's top officer, and as the state's attorney general prior
to serving as treasurer.
"It's been an exciting, fulfilling and rewarding 45 years,"
Lockyer said in a statement. "But it's time to make the break
and explore other opportunities. I don't have any definite plans
right now, other than to do my job as Treasurer. But I look
forward to starting a new phase of my life."
He was elected treasurer in 2006 and took office the year
after. Lockyer, who briefly ran for governor in 2005, said he
would remain engaged in politics and public policy but did not
say how.
In recent years Lockyer hinted at bowing out of elective
office, expressing interest in serving as chancellor of the
California State University system.
For more than a year Lockyer has had to contend with
headlines of his wife Nadia Lockyer's struggles with drug abuse.
He filed for divorce last year but the two, who have a young
son, are in the process of reconciling, said spokesman Tom
Dresslar.
Lockyer had decided to retire after ruling out campaigning
for the state controller, which also entails financial duties,
Dresslar said.
"His gut told him it was time to move on," Dresslar said.
"The prospect of being controller was a little bit 'Been there,
done that'."
State Controller John Chiang, also a Democrat, is raising
funds for a campaign for his party's nomination for state
treasurer.
Democratic consultant Jason Kinney said Lockyer's departure
will be a loss for California's state government: "He's been the
adult in the room for so many conversations ... He'll be missed
just due to the depth of his knowledge and experience."
Dan Schnur, a former aide to former Republican Governor Pete
Wilson, said the state capital of Sacramento is losing one of
its moderate figures with Lockyer's departure, potentially
widening its partisan divide.
"Lockyer was one of the last of a generation who understood
the importance of reaching across party lines," said Schnur, who
now heads the Unruh Institute of Politics at the University of
Southern California.
Lockyer stunned fellow Democrats when he said he had voted
for Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2003 recall
election. The Hollywood icon bounced Democrat Gray Davis from
the governor's office.
In the U.S. municipal debt market, Lockyer will be
remembered for taking a conservative approach to managing
California's debt portfolio, said Standard & Poor's analyst
Gabriel Petek.
"The state had its own budgetary issues but its debt
portfolio really didn't add to those liquidity pressures," Petek
said.