SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 California's state
treasurer, John Chiang, sent a letter to the country's two
largest public pension funds on Monday calling for state
legislation requiring private equity firms to disclose all fees
charged to California public pension funds.
The letter stated that the California Public Employees'
Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement
System, along with other limited partners, "pay excessive fees
to private equity firms and do not have sufficient visibility
into the nature and amount of those fees."
Chiang urged the California pension funds to work with his
office to develop legislation to place fee disclosure
requirements on private equity firms.
