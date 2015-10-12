(Recasts first paragraph; adds information on proposed
legislation, pension funds' assets)
By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 California's state
treasurer, John Chiang, on Monday called for state legislation
requiring private equity firms to disclose all fees charged to
California public pension funds.
In a letter to the country's two largest public pension
funds, Chiang said the California Public Employees' Retirement
System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System,
along with other limited partners, "pay excessive fees to
private equity firms and do not have sufficient visibility into
the nature and amount of those fees."
Chiang urged that all California public pension funds, as
well as the University of California Retirement System, work
with his office to develop legislation to place fee disclosure
requirements on private equity firms.
Public pension funds, which are funded by workers' earnings
and taxpayer funding, are among the largest investors in private
equity.
Calpers, the country's largest public pension fund, with
approximately $293 billion of total fund market value, was an
early investor in private equity some 25 years ago. As of late
March, Calpers' investment in private equity was $28.9 billion.
Calstrs, which has total assets of about $184 billion, had
an allocation of about $18.4 billion in private equity as of
late August.
Public pension funds have been under increasing pressure to
track fees paid to private equity. Last month, the Institutional
Limited Partners Association announced it would seek a better
understanding of "all monies paid to the fund manager." Calpers
has said it will begin reporting the amount of carried interest
paid to general partners later this year.
Chiang applauded these efforts, but noted "more needs to be
done to ensure public pension funds and their trustees have the
transparency they need to determine the value of private equity
investments."
Chiang proposed not to impair existing contracts with
general partners. Instead, disclosure requirements would include
gross management fees, management fee offsets, fund expenses and
carried interest, as well as related party transactions.
Calpers and Calstrs did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Ludovic Phalippou, finance professor at Oxford University's
Saïd Business School, praised Chiang's efforts, but said pension
funds need to disclose past fees paid and the total fees charged
by each fund as well.
"This is actually the most important and difficult task,"
said Phalippou.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)