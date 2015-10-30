By Olga Grigory
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Striking Southern California
port truckers who accuse shipping companies of wage theft took
their grievances on Friday to City Hall in Los Angeles, where
they gained new political backing for their cause.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution
voicing support for the truckers and calling on the companies
doing business at the city-owned Port of Los Angeles to abide by
federal and state labor laws.
The truckers also delivered a petition bearing 27,000
signatures from members of the pubic to Mayor Eric Garcetti's
office urging him to weigh in on the drivers' behalf.
Scores of drivers have been on strike this week against four
freight-hauling companies they say are denying them fair pay by
refusing to recognize the truckers as full-fledged employees and
illegally misclassifying them instead as independent
contractors.
The strikes, idling just a fraction of the 13,000-plus
trucks hauling cargo in and out of the Los Angeles and Long
Beach harbor complex, have caused little if any disruption to
the ports or the region's commercial supply chain.
But the outcome of the long-simmering dispute has
implications for hundreds of companies and thousands of truckers
serving the twin ports, which together handle 40 percent of the
all container cargo entering the United States.
Many drivers earn less than minimum wage after seeing
truck-leasing charges and other expenses deducted from their
paychecks, costing a typical worker $60,000 or more a year,
according to the Teamsters union, which is seeking to organize
them.
The U.S. Labor Department cites misclassification as a
widespread practice that cheats workers out of tens of millions
of dollars annually while costing state and federal governments
considerable tax revenues.
Misclassification is prevalent in such job sectors as
janitorial services, home healthcare, construction and
e-commerce, labor experts say, but is especially rampant in the
trucking industry.
Over 65 percent of all 75,000 U.S. port truckers are
misclassified as independent contractors, according to a 2014
study by the labor-backed National Employment Law Project. That
study put quantifiable costs of misclassification - taxes losses
plus wage violations - at $1.4 billion annually.
The Teamsters have rallied to the drivers' cause, winning
labor contracts for 500 truckers at several Los Angeles-area
shipping companies and helping workers file hundreds of wage
theft claims. State labor officials have so far awarded truckers
$12 million in back wages and penalties from all claims decided
so far, the union says.
