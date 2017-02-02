(Updates with details in paragraphs 1-3, 5 and 9 and comment
Feb 1 Hundreds of protesters at the University
of California at Berkeley on Wednesday smashed windows, set
fires and clashed with police as they forced a right-wing
speaker to cancel his appearance at the liberal-leaning
institution.
Two hours before far-right Breitbart News editor Milo
Yiannopoulos was to give a speech at the student union,
protesters tossed metal barricades and rocks through the
building's windows and set a light generator on fire near the
entrance, footage from news outlets showed.
Police ordered protesters to disperse as the school put the
campus on lockdown. Protesters also tossed bricks and fireworks
at police in riot gear who fired rubber pellets back at the
crowd, according to SFGate.com, a news outlet in San Francisco.
"We shut down the event. It was great. Mission
accomplished," a protester told CNN.
Some 150 "masked agitators" were responsible for the
violence during the otherwise largely peaceful protest of about
1,500 people, the university said in a statement, noting that
the school "is proud of its history and legacy as home of the
Free Speech Movement" in the 1960s.
President Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon,
previously headed Breitbart News and CNN reported that many of
the protesters voiced opposition to the Republican president.
Many of Trump's executive orders and proposed policies,
including his suspension of the U.S. refugee program and
temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries,
have been met by largely peaceful protests that have drawn tens
of thousands of people across the United States.
One protester at Berkeley held a sign that said "No Safe
Space for Racists" while other protesters danced to hip hop
music, footage from a Facebook Live feed showed.
Protesters later marched along streets near the campus where
some smashed storefront windows and car windshields while
clashing with police, the feed showed.
Yiannopoulos, whose account on Twitter was suspended last
year after he was accused of participating in the online
harassment of an African-American actress, criticized "the
Left", saying in a statement it was "absolutely terrified of
free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down."
He also said on Fox News that he was evacuated by police
after protesters began throwing rocks and other objects at the
building.
"Obviously it's a liberal campus so they hate any
libertarians or conservatives who dare to express an opinion on
their campuses," he said. "They particularly don't like me."
