SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 The University of
California system said on Friday it will drop its roughly $30
million worth of investments in private prison companies
following demands from a black student group.
The decision comes amid a wave of student protests against
racism at college campuses across the country as well as the
Black Lives Matter civil rights movement against the U.S.
criminal justice system, which disproportionately impacts black
people.
The UC system's chief investment officer, Jagdeep Singh
Bachher, made the decision after meeting with students of the
Afrikan Black Coalition, university spokeswoman Dianne Klein
said.
Klein said the UC system has a policy against "blanket
divestment," but made the decision after further review.
"This made sense given our conclusion that, based on risk
over the next several years, these holdings were not a good
investment for a long-term investor such as UC," Klein said.
Klein said the amount invested was less than $30 million, a
tiny fraction of the UC system's $100 billion investment
portfolio. Klein said she did not know exactly which private
prison companies the system held shares in or exactly how much
money was invested.
The coalition, a California-wide student group, said the UC
system had $25 million invested in Corrections Corporation of
America and The Geo Group.
Corrections Corporation spokesman Jonathan Burns said:
"Frankly, we're delighted to have a greater share of investors
who are thoughtful about our business, can tell the difference
between rhetoric and reality, and agree that the free market is
a great creator of innovation and economic opportunity."
The Geo Group could not be immediately reached for comment.
The student union also called on the UC system to divest
some $425 million of investments in Wells Fargo & Co,
which it said is a large investor in private prison firms and
has been accused in courts across the country of practicing
predatory lending against minorities.
Klein said the UC system has no plans to drop its Wells
Fargo investments.
In July, Wells Fargo won a dismissal of lawsuits in Chicago
and Los Angeles that alleged it violated the federal Fair
Housing Act. The California city of Oakland filed
its own lawsuit against the company in September.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Leslie Adler)