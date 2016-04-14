(Adds quote from school spokeswoman)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 A California lawmaker on
Thursday joined at least three of his colleagues in seeking the
resignation of University of California, Davis Chancellor Linda
Katehi a day after reports surfaced that the school spent
$175,000 to quash negative Internet posts.
Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gatto, whose district is in the
Los Angeles area, cited the image campaign and a recent
controversy over Katehi's acceptance of paid seats on the boards
of a for-profit education group and a textbook company.
Those issues combined suggested "the best interests of the
students weren't being served," Gatto said in a statement.
Democratic Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, Luis Alejo and Evan
Low all asked for Katehi to step down last month, following
reports Katehi had accepted paid seats on the boards of DeVry
Education Group and textbook publisher John Wiley & Sons.
Katehi apologized last month in a letter to students for her
role at DeVry, saying it violated UC policy and that she had
resigned the seat.
She said her time between 2011 and 2014 on the board of John
Wiley & Sons, however, did comply with university policy.
On Wednesday, the Sacramento Bee newspaper published
documents online showing the university had paid consultants at
least $175,000 to quash negative Internet posts about the school
and its chancellor after campus police sparked outrage in 2011
by pepper-spraying student protesters.
University spokeswoman Dana Topousis defended the school's
communications spending, saying in a statement on Thursday that
news of the work being done by dedicated students and faculty at
the university should not be lost in a tidal wave of posts that
can follow negative incidents.
"Increased investment in social media and communications
strategy has heightened the profile of the university to good
effect," Topousis said in the statement.
