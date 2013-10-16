SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Citing California's improving economy, Fitch Ratings raised its rating on Wednesday for $4.58 billion of the state's outstanding economic recovery bonds to AA from A-plus.

"Pledged revenues have continued to gain strength reflecting the gradual improvement of the state's economy, resulting in higher coverage and accelerating the early retirement of the bonds," Fitch said in a statement.

It said the outlook on the debt is stable.