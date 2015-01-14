Jan 14 Alfred Villalobos, the former CalPERS
board member facing federal corruption charges, died on Tuesday,
a California newspaper reported.
Villalobos' attorney told the U.S. District Court in San
Francisco on Wednesday that his client had died, according to
the Sacramento Bee. The newspaper quoted a police official in
Reno, Nevada, saying that the death was being investigated as a
suicide. Over the past five months, Villalobos' health had
declined and he had become incoherent, according to a brief
filed with the court earlier this week.
Villalobos' attorney and the Reno Police Department did not
immediately return calls to comment.
Villalobos, whom the FBI in August had said was living in
Reno, was facing trial next month for charges of bribing a chief
executive of the California Public Employees' Retirement System,
the country's largest public pension fund, and for faking
documents to gain million of dollars in investments fees.
Earlier this week, attorneys for Villalobos argued he was
not physically or mentally fit to sit through a trial, after his
deteriorating health had resulted in numerous emergency room
stays, court filings show. In a phone call with his lawyers
earlier this month, Villalobos had difficulty communicating and
following the conversation.
U.S. prosecutors alleged that Villalobos worked as a
placement agent that solicited investments by public pension
funds in private equity funds. An indictment, originally filed
in 2013 and revised last year after former CalPERS Chief
Executive Fred Buenrostro pleaded guilty to conspiracy, accused
Villalobos of offering bribes in exchange for using pension fund
investments.
Buenrostro is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Federal prosecutors alleged in the indictment that
Villalobos had engaged in a conspiracy to commit corruption,
defraud the United States, conceal materials and conspire to
commit mail and wire fraud.
In his plea agreement, Buenrostro said Villalobos had hosted
Buenrostro's wedding at his home in Nevada, flew the CalPERS
chief to Dubai, Hong Kong and Macau, and provided valuable
casino chips to now-former CalPERS board members.
