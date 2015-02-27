SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Many farms in drought-stricken California face the prospect of a second year without water supplies from the Central Valley Project, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said on Friday, noting its initial allocation of water supplies for water service contractors in the valley has been set at zero percent.

"In addition, reduced amounts of water are expected to be available from the CVP for urban uses, although Reclamation anticipates having adequate supplies to provide for unmet health and safety needs for these water users," the bureau said in a statement.

Allocation levels will be reexamined on a monthly basis and may be adjusted depending on whether California's drought eases and its reservoir and snowpack levels improve, said Bureau spokesman Louis Moore. (Reporting by Jim Christie)