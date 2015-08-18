By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 Residents of
drought-ravaged California can expect to pay more for water next
year as utilities pass on the cost of mandatory conservation
measures to customers, a survey released by rating agency Fitch
on Tuesday said.
Seventy-eight percent of the 46 retail water utilities
polled said rate increases would either begin next year or have
already begun.
The median increase in 2016 will be about 5 percent,
although the largest increase will be 31 percent, Fitch said.
Facing a record-breaking drought, California in May adopted
emergency regulations requiring a statewide 25 percent reduction
in water sales.
As a result many water utilities will experience reduced
financial margins in fiscal years 2015 and 2016.
"The persistence of this drought has begun to outstrip the
tools utilities typically use to manage the state's hydrological
cycles," said Kathryn Masterson, senior director at Fitch.
Raising water rates in California is not easy. State law
requires utilities to notify all property owners in writing of
the proposed change and hold a public hearing to receive
protests.
It also requires water changes to be limited to the actual
cost of service. Many California water utilities are currently
engaged in cost-of-service studies, making rate actions likely
during mid- to late fiscal 2016.
"Despite constitutional considerations and legal scrutiny of
water rates, rate increases remain one of the most viable tools
utilities have in the face of greater conservation and lower
revenues," Masterson said.
In addition to rate increases, 52 percent of water utilities
expect to offset lower revenues by cutting operating
expenditures, 46 percent said they would dip into financial
reserves, and 37 percent said they would divert from their
planned capital spending, according to Fitch.
Fitch said that while fiscal 2015 will show lower financial
margins for many utilities, fiscal 2016 may see modest
improvements, with the full rate impact benefitting financial
margins in fiscal 2017, even if the drought continues at its
present level of severity.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)