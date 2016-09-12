(Adds farmworker union reaction, background)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 12 California will
become the first U.S. state to require farmers to pay overtime
to field workers and fruit pickers under a bill signed on Monday
by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
The bill would phase in overtime pay for farmworkers from
2019 to 2022. In an industry where a work week during the
harvest season can be as long as 60 hours, the measure requires
farmers to pay overtime after eight hours per day or 40 hours
per week.
"We're shedding tears of joy right now," said Arturo
Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers Union, which
lobbied for years for an eight-hour day for agricultural
employees.
The new law, part of a sweeping liberal agenda that passed
in the last months of the 2015-2016 legislative session, ends an
exemption meant to benefit farmers during the Depression-era
implementation of the nation's first wage and hour laws.
It will make California the first state to require overtime
for farmworkers who work more than eight hours per day. Under a
1970s executive action, farmworkers in the state get overtime
after a 60 hour week or a 10-hour day, leading to long,
backbreaking shifts and six-day work weeks, Rodriguez said.
California employs an estimated 800,000 seasonal
farmworkers, about a third of the agricultural industry's
nationwide workforce, according to the University of California
report. Its agricultural economy is the largest in the United
States, with $47 billion in revenue last year, according to
state data.
Other states and the federal government continue to exempt
farmworkers from overtime and other protections. Supporters,
including Latino lawmakers whose parents and grandparents worked
in the fields as migrant laborers from Mexico, say the change
rectifies years of unfair practices.
But opponents, including many farmers and most Republican
lawmakers, said that agricultural work is seasonal, with 60-hour
weeks during the harvest and planting seasons, and no work at
all during other parts of the year.
Requiring overtime, these opponents say, would be
prohibitively expensive, leading farmers to cut back hours for
pickers during a time when the workers need to earn more to make
up for months of unemployment during other parts of the year.
"Farmers, ranchers and growers cannot afford this mandate,"
said state Senator Jim Nielsen, who represents agricultural and
suburban areas north of Sacramento.
Farms employing fewer than 25 people would have three
additional years to comply with the new law.
