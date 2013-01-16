BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
Jan 16 The California Health Facilities Financing Authority will sell $284.6 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds for Adventist Health System/West Jan. 24, said a market source on Wednesday.
Also pricing on Jan. 24, Adventist will sell $50 million of taxable revenue bonds, the source added.
The lead manager on the sales are Wells Fargo.
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share