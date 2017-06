ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkey's Calik Holding, with interests in construction, media, energy and finance, applied to Capital Markets Board to issue corporate bonds worth up to $500 million, the board said in a statement on Friday.

The statement did not specify whether the bond would be dollar-denominated, but said it planned for the issue to be sold abroad. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)