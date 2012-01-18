ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkey's Calik Holding
will have no problem redeeming a maturing $200 million unsecured
note, a company official said, after Fitch Ratings placed it on
a watch list due to refinancing concerns.
"There is no problem with the redemption. We will make the
redemption," a Calik Holding official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The redemption by Calik, which has interests in media,
energy and finance, is due on March 5.
Credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it had placed the
$200 million, five-year bond, issued by Globus Capital Finance
and guaranteed by Calik, on rating watch negative.
The 8.5 percent bond has been falling in
recent weeks, and was trading at a yield of almost 25 percent on
Wednesday.
"Fitch assumes that Calik will need to get additional bank
lines or external funding to meet the maturity which, to Fitch's
knowledge, have yet to be put in place," the agency said.
It said Calik's Sabah-ATV media asset was thinly
capitalised, considering the competitive market it is in and its
current and projected working capital needs. Calik took on $750
million of bank debt in April 2008 to finance this acquisition.
This month Calik hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of
ATV and Sabah, according to sources close to the matter, who
said it will accept initial bids until January 18.
Private equity funds including TPG Capital and KKR
& Co, along with Time Warner and Europe's
biggest commercial broadcaster, RTL Group, are among
interested bidders, the sources said.
Analysts are increasingly concerned about the ability of
emerging market corporates to repay debt, with this week's
default by Kazakhstan's BTA bank on its $2 billion Eurobond
underscoring the worries.
