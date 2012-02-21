* ATV, Sabah assets being evaluated separately
* ATV attracts more interest
* News Corp, Time Warner among bidders, sources say
By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Feb 21 Dubai-based Abraaj
Capital is among companies interested in bidding for the media
assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, ATV television and newspaper
Sabah, which are being evaluated separately, two sources close
to the sale process told Reuters.
Abraaj declined comment.
Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance,
hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV
and Sabah in January.
News Corp and Time Warner Inc are among
bidders for the media assets, placing bids of up to around $1
billion, sources said last month.
"ATV and Sabah assets were separated. Investors' interest
was focused on ATV television," a source close to the matter
told Reuters. "Abraaj was also added to the interested
investors."
Abraaj in January sold its 50 percent stake in Turkey's
Acibadem to Integrated Healthcare Holdings and
Khazanah Nasional, in a deal that valued the firm at $1.68
billion.
"As per company policy, Abraaj Capital does not comment on
market rumours or speculation relating to investments,
acquisitions or exits that we may choose to undertake in the
course of our business," Abraaj Capital's Turkey Head Selcuk
Yorgancioglu said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Calik Holding paid $1.1 billion in 2007 for ATV-Sabah, one
of Turkey's largest media groups, and sources said the company
did not want to make a loss on the deal.
Chairman Ahmet Calik is regarded as close to the ruling AK
party's leadership, and that deal gave the socially
conservative, economically liberal government an influential
friend in the media.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak is
the chief executive of Calik Holding, and his brother Serhat
Albayrak is the general manager of the media unit.
Qatar Investment Authority's unit Al Wasaeel International
Media Co owns a 25 percent stake in Calik media unit Turkuvaz
Radio and Television Journalism and Publication Co, according to
the Calik website.