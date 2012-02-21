ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkey-based Calik Holding's media assets, ATV television and Sabah newspaper, which it is in the process of selling, are being evaluated separately, two sources close to the process told Reuters.

"ATV and Sabah assets were separated. Investors' interest was focused on ATV television," a source close to the matter said.

Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah in January, sources said.

News Corp and Time Warner are among bidders for Calik's media assets, placing bids of up to around $1 billion, sources said last month.

Calik Holding paid $1.1 billion in 2007 for ATV-Sabah, one of Turkey's largest media groups, and sources said the company did not want to make a loss on the deal.

Chairman Ahmet Calik was regarded as close to the ruling AK party's leadership, and that deal gave the socially conservative, economically liberal government an influential friend in the media.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak is the chief executive of Calik Holding, and his brother Serhat Albayrak is the general manager of the media unit. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by David Holmes)