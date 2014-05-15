BRIEF-Intersport Polska Q1 prelim. revenue down 12.5 pct yoy
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS May 15 Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, expects global cocoa supply will be in line with demand in 2013/14, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company had previously expected a small deficit, but CEO Juergen Steinemann said a better-than-expected harvest in West Africa had helped boost supply, erasing the deficit.
"I don't consider there will be a deficit this year," Steinemann said. "I believe it will be balanced."
In February the International Cocoa Organization forecast a global cocoa deficit of 115,000 tonnes in 2013/14. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Writing by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest home electronics retailer, M.video, expects sales to rebound in the second quarter after a drop in the first three months of the year, Alexander Tynkovan, the company's president, told Reuters.