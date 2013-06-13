ZURICH, June 13 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut said on Thursday that its majority
shareholder will buy half of a new share issue that will help to
finance its $950 million acquisition of Singapore group Petra
Foods' cocoa business.
The world's largest producer of finished chocolate products
said the share issue, which is expected to generate gross
proceeds of 279 million Swiss francs ($302 million), will be
priced on Friday.
EU regulators gave green light to the acquisition on June 7.
By committing to buy 50.1 percent of the new shares, Jacobs
Holding AG will maintain a similar stake in the overall
ownership of Barry Callebaut.
The Swiss group said in March that it would raise new equity
to finance the Petra Foods deal, as well as issuing $600 million
in bonds to refinance a bridging loan.
($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs)
