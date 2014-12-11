Fitch Rates Boston Properties' Delayed Draw Term Loan 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Boston Properties L.P.'s $500 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan (DDTL) facility. The company amended its unsecured credit facility to add the DDTL facility, increased the capacity of its revolving facility to $1.5 billion from $1 billion and extended the maturity to April 24, 2022. The term loan ranks pari passu with existing unsecured debt. A full li