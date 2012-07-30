* Q4 EPS $1.56 vs $0.30 last year
* Q4 sales up 14 pct to $275.2 mln
July 30 U.S. egg supplier Cal Maine Foods Inc
reported a higher profit as it benefited from an extra
week of sales this quarter.
The company, which makes and sells fresh shell eggs, posted
a quarterly income of $37.3 million, or $1.56 per share,
compared with $7.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share in
the fourth quarter ended June 2.
Sales rose about 14 percent to $275.2 million.
The company, which bought the egg operations of Pilgrim's
Pride earlier this month, said it is looking for additional
acquisition opportunities.
Shares of the Jackson, Mississippi-based company closed at
$36.48 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
((aditi.shrivastava@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5217; Reuters messaging:
aditi.shrivastava.reuters.com@reuters.net