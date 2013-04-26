SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 The value of investments
held by the California Public Employees' Retirement System rose
to $261.7 billion as of Friday, putting it above its previous
high in 2007 before the financial crises and recession sent it
tumbling.
The assets sank to a recession low value of $164.9 billion
in February 2009 from a record of $260.5 billion in October
2007, said Joe DeAnda, a spokesman for the fund, which is best
known as Calpers.
DeAnda attributed the recovery primarily to Calpers' stock
portfolio. The fund has about half of its money in stocks. But
"just about everything has improved," DeAnda said.
Since 2009, officials at Calpers, the biggest U.S. public
pension fund have been working to put its finances on stronger
footing, including by adopting a more conservative annual return
target of 7.5 percent last year, down from a previous and
longstanding 7.75 percent.
Lowering the rate has the effect of requiring public
agencies, including local governments, using Calpers to manage
pension accounts to increase payments to it.
Additionally, the fund's board earlier this month approved
accounting changes that will require state agencies, cities and
counties to pay rate increases to Calpers of up 50 percent.
The new policy will phase in increases. While they may
strain government employer's finances, they will fully fund
Calpers' obligations in 30 years.
Calpers is about 70 percent funded. The retirement system
estimates its unfunded liability was about $100 billion at the
end of June 2012.