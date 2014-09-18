(Adds background)
Sept 17 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System said Ted Eliopoulos would assume the role of
chief investment officer at America's largest public pension
fund.
The $300 billion fund, known as Calpers, invests with firms
including Och-Ziff Capital Management, Deepak Narula's
Metacapital Management and Bain Capital's Brookside Capital.
Eliopoulos succeeds Joe Dear, who died in February, and had
been interim chief investment officer for the past seven months.
He had served earlier as the senior investment officer for Real
Assets at the fund, Calpers said on Wednesday.
Eliopoulos, 50, had already been leading a more conservative
investment strategy for Calpers, which saw roughly one third of
its wealth wiped out in the wake of the 2008 financial crash.
The pension fund's value reached $300 billion for the first
time earlier this year and earned nearly 19 percent in the last
fiscal year.
On Tuesday Calpers announced that it was pulling out its $4
billion investment in hedge funds, because of the risks, cost
and complexity involved, a move recommended by Eliopoulos.
Eliopoulos served in the California State Treasurer's Office
as Deputy Treasurer and then Chief Deputy Treasurer, from 2002
to 2006.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya and Tim Reid; Editing by Ken
Wills)