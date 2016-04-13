BRIEF- JR Holding FY net profit down at 1.6 mln zlotys
* Reported on Monday that its FY revenue was 4.2 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
April 13 CalPERS, the largest public U.S. pension fund and a Noble Energy Inc shareholder, urged fellow stakeholders in the company to support a proposal requiring the oil and gas company to report risks associated with climate change.
CalPERS, or California Public Employees Retirement System, on Wednesday asked other Noble shareholder to vote in favor of requiring Noble to publish a climate report annually at the company's shareholder meeting on April 26. (bit.ly/1WrQWle)
The pension fund manager has pushed for environmental and social governance measures at other energy companies in which it is invested, including Exxon Mobil.
CalPERS owns a 0.24 percent stake in Noble Energy, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Reported on Monday that its FY revenue was 4.2 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO