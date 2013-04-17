SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 The board of California's $255 billion pension fund for public employees on Wednesday approved accounting changes which its actuarial staff say will fully fund its obligations in 30 years, but will require contribution rate hikes for employers paying into the fund.

The changes at the California Public Employees' Retirement System, known as Calpers, are aimed at its polices for the so-called smoothing and amortization of assets, and will be used to set contribution rates for state agencies, schools and local governments using the fund in actuarial valuations for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Some employers may see contributions rise by as much as 50 percent, but the new policy will help avoid large rate increases in years when financial markets slump while bolstering the pension fund's long-term finances, according to Calpers.