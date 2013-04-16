SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Leaders of California's
$255 billion public pension fund gave initial approval on
Tuesday to accounting changes aimed at bolstering the fund's
long-term finances that would further raise contribution rates
for cities and counties.
The changes proposed by actuarial staff of the California
Public Employees' Retirement System, known as Calpers, include
reduced periods for so-called smoothing and amortization of
assets aimed at getting the pension system fully funded in 30
years.
If the Calpers board approves the accounting changes on
Wednesday, they would be used to set contribution rates for
state agencies, schools and local governments using the fund in
actuarial valuations next year for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.
Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, is about 70
percent funded, a level its actuarial staff in a report said was
at risk of sinking absent accounting changes. The report said
the retirement system faced a 26 percent to 34 percent chance of
seeing its funding level fall below 40 percent over the next 30
years under current actuarial policies.
Proposed changes to the policies were presented to members
of the Calpers board members on its pensions and health benefits
committee as assets held by Calpers hover near their peak value
of about $260 billion set in October 2007.
The value of Calpers's assets sank to about $160 billion
during the financial crisis, prompting a hard look for ways to
mitigate the fund's investment risk and address its long-term
sustainability.
The growing cost of public pensions has become a key issue
for state and local governments across the nation as guaranteed
payments to retired employees have often forced cuts in spending
on public services.
State and local officials are also concerned about the
long-term fiscal consequences of the growing number of retired
public employees as they age.
Calpers's staff see new actuarial policies as a way during
severe market downturns to help shield the retirement system's
funding level for paying pension obligations over 30 years,
which slumped to about 61 percent during the recession.
Policy changes, however, will raise pension costs for local
governments across California that use the system to manage
pension accounts. Taxpayers could be called on to pick up the
cost of the changes.
"Adopting the proposed method will result in higher peak
contribution rates, which may put more strain on employers'
budgets," according to a report by the fund's actuarial staff.
Some employers may see contributions increase by as much as
50 percent. Employee contribution also could increase depending
on contracts with their employers.
Contributions to Calpers were slated to rise before board
members were presented with the proposed accounting changes.
The state government's annual contribution to Calpers ahead
of any accounting changes was seen rising in the fiscal year
beginning in July by $200 million, to $4 billion, while local
governments contracting with the fund will see rates rise in
July after the fund last year lowered its assumed rate of return
to 7.5 percent from its longstanding level of 7.75 percent.