(Adds Calpers comment)
March 12 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System expects to pay 8 percent less to investment
firms next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Calpers, the largest pension fund in the United States,
expects to pay fees of $930.7 million to investment firms in the
fiscal year beginning July 1, down from over $1 billion this
year, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1EZYl27)
"The decline in expected fees is primarily related to the
wind down of the ARS (Absolute Return Strategies) program, and
secondarily related to better terms negotiated with outside
managers, primarily in our real estate and private equity
programs," said Brad Pacheco, a spokeman for Calpers.
However, the benefits of these savings were partially offset
by incentive fees paid to Calpers' real estate partners when
their returns exceed predetermined hurdle rates, he added.
The $300 billion fund said early in February that it had
recovered around $900 million from settlements related to
investment losses sustained during the financial crisis.
The fund was badly hit by the 2008 financial crisis, which
wiped out roughly one-third of its wealth.
Calpers also projects to pay about $100 million less in fees
for hedge-fund investments as it liquidates its hedge-fund
program, Bloomberg said.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Robin
Respaut in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills and Anupama
Dwivedi)