SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 A federal grand jury has indicted former California Public Employees' Retirement System Chief Executive Officer Federico Buenrostro on conspiracy charges in connection with a scheme to commit fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The grand jury also indicted Alfred Villalobos, a former member of the pension fund's board, in connection with the scheme involving fraudulent documents related to a $3 billion investment of the retirement system in funds managed by Apollo Global Management.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year charged the two men with scheming to defraud Apollo.