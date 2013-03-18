SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 A federal grand jury has
indicted former California Public Employees' Retirement System
Chief Executive Officer Federico Buenrostro on conspiracy
charges in connection with a scheme to commit fraud, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Monday.
The grand jury also indicted Alfred Villalobos, a former
member of the pension fund's board, in connection with the
scheme involving fraudulent documents related to a $3 billion
investment of the retirement system in funds managed by Apollo
Global Management.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year
charged the two men with scheming to defraud Apollo.