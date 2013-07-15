Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
PETALUMA, Calif., July 15 The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, said on Monday it posted a 12.5 percent return on its assets for the 12 months ended on June 30, outperforming its benchmark by 1.5 percentage points.
The pension fund, whose assets are worth about $260 billion, said its global public equity and real estate holdings propelled much of the gain.
"Investments in domestic and international stocks returned 19 percent, outperforming the CalPERS custom public equity benchmark by nearly one percentage point," the fund said in a statement. "Investments in income-generating real properties like office, industrial and retail assets returned 11.2 percent, outperforming the Pension Fund's real estate benchmark by 1.4 percent."
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.