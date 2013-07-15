PETALUMA, Calif., July 15 The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, said on Monday it posted a 12.5 percent return on its assets for the 12 months ended on June 30, outperforming its benchmark by 1.5 percentage points.

The pension fund, whose assets are worth about $260 billion, said its global public equity and real estate holdings propelled much of the gain.

"Investments in domestic and international stocks returned 19 percent, outperforming the CalPERS custom public equity benchmark by nearly one percentage point," the fund said in a statement. "Investments in income-generating real properties like office, industrial and retail assets returned 11.2 percent, outperforming the Pension Fund's real estate benchmark by 1.4 percent."