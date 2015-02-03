Feb 2 Standard & Poor's has reached a $125
million settlement with California's public pension system,
Calpers, to resolve a case involving inflated grades of
residential mortgage deals that later faltered, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The lawsuit stems from losses the pension fund suffered
after the housing market collapsed and formerly AAA-rated
securities that were backed by pools of residential mortgages
defaulted, the newspaper reported.
The California Public Employees Retirement System, or
Calpers, the largest pension fund in the United States, brought
the lawsuit against S&P in 2009. (on.wsj.com/1EBMpVs)
The settlement, which is expected to be announced Tuesday,
was negotiated over the weekend, the report said.
Calpers also named Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors
Service in the lawsuit. Fitch previously settled, though the
pension fund will continue to pursue Moody's, the Journal
reported.
A Calpers spokesperson said, "We're waiting for formal
announcement." Reuters could not immediately reach S&P for
comment.
Separately, S&P on Tuesday is expected to announce a
settlement of more than $1.37 billion with the Justice
Department to settle claims it relaxed standards to win business
in the buildup to the financial crisis, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1D7CipK)
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is trying
to resolve lawsuits filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and
more than a dozen states that accused it of inflating credit
ratings to win more business from issuers.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Robin Respaut in
San Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)