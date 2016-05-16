By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 The board of the
California Public Employees' Retirement System on Monday
shortened the timeline for the completion of a study examining
its 16-year-old decision to divest from tobacco.
In April, Calpers, the largest U.S. pension fund, voted to
conduct the study to see if the pension fund took huge losses
and should potentially re-invest in tobacco.
On Monday the board said the review should be complete in
six to nine months instead of the original timeline of 12 to 24
months.
Calpers spokesman Joe DeAnda said the board will likely make
an investment decision upon completion of the study but stressed
that the review "is in no way an indication of a desire to
reinvest."
In 2015, Wilshire Associates reported that Calpers tobacco
divestment had reduced the pension fund's portfolio returns by
an estimated $2 billion to $3 billion. The pension fund's total
market value currently stands at approximately $296 billion.
The review by Calpers sparked criticism from health groups
and some state officials, including California State Treasurer
John Chiang.
"Investing in tobacco companies is harmful to public health
and to our fiscal bottom line," he said in a statement last
month.
No public pension fund should associate itself with an
industry that is "a magnet for costly litigation, reputational
disdain, and government regulators around the globe," he said.
Calpers had originally estimated in April that it would cost
$500,000 to study tobacco reinvestment.
Calpers' decision to review its tobacco divestment has
caught the attention of industry shareholders, institutional
investors, health groups, and many of Calpers' beneficiaries
across California.
Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death in the
United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Sandra Maler)