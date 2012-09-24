NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - Calpine Corp on Monday ditched
plans to take out 10% of some of its longer-dated debt,
following pushback from bondholders and the company's own price
sensitivity.
The US energy company was expected to price a
US$615m 10-year non-call five senior secured offering through
Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC joint
bookrunners.
Proceeds of the deal were expected to be used to redeem 10%
of the company's notes due between 2017 and 2023.
Existing bondholders viewed the transition as underhanded
and a frivolous attempt to shave interest expense.
The bonds in question traded at around 110 ahead of the
planned bond offering, but the company was able to take 10% of
them out at 103, owing to a special early call feature.
"It was frustrating for existing bondholders," said one
investor. "Calpine was trying to raise funds to mess up the
bondholders by doing a 103 call that everyone would lose money
on. Calpine had to be a little bit nicer, and the way you do
that is you widen out on talk."
Indeed, price talk on the new notes offering was viewed as
overly aggressive. There was a mismatch between terms that the
investors demanded to participate and what the company was
willing to pay - one investor said that price talk in the range
of 7.75%, "did not match up".
High-yield investors are becoming more vigilant on pricing,
after suffering from market indigestion when a host of tightly
priced deals traded at or below new issue price last week.
"You had enough new money, not everyone was an existing
bondholder, and the deal would have gotten done if the company
had been willing to come with an appropriate price," said the
investor.
CreditSights, an independent research firm, said the deal
would have lowered the interest rate on roughly US$600m of debt
by about 200bp, at most.
"This would have resulted in an inconsequential US$12m of
annual interest cost savings," said Andy DeVries, analyst at
CreditSights in a note. "In return, Calpine would have ruined
years and years of goodwill built up with bondholders."
The cancelled B1/BB- rated bond offering was earmarked to
fund the redemption of 10% of each of the 7.25% notes due 2017,
the 8% notes due 2019, the 7.875% notes due 2020, the 7.50%
notes due 2021 and the 7.875% notes due 2023.