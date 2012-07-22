July 22 Shares in U.S. power producer Calpine
Corp could rise as much as 50 percent if natural gas
prices stay close to current depressed levels or fall further,
the financial weekly Barron's said.
After the stock dropped 8 percent from a year high in May
following a selloff by one of its largest shareholders, there is
an opportunity to bet on a U.S. shift to natural gas from coal,
the paper reported in its July 23 edition.
Calpine, which emerged from bankruptcy reorganization in
2008, is the largest independent U.S. producer of gas-powered
electricity. Barron's said the company runs some of the newest
and most efficient generating plants as demand has begun to
grow.
If such switching does materialize, investors can expect a
50 percent return, the paper quoted one Calpine shareholder as
saying. But to benefit fully, Calpine will have to continue its
turnaround, the paper added.