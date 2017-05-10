BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The company is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2qTSMmy)
Shares of Calpine were up 12.8 percent at $11.36 in late afternoon trading.
Calpine declined to comment.
Up to Tuesday's close, the company had a market capitalization of $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges