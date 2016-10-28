(Removes hold from headline)
TOKYO Oct 28 Nissan Motor Co has
decided to sell its entire stake in Japanese auto parts maker
Calsonic Kansei Corp to U.S. private equity firm KKR
&Co as part of a $3.8 billion takeover, the Nikkei daily
reported, without citing its sources.
KKR then will try to buy the remaining shares in Calsonic
from other shareholders through a takeover bid, bringing the
total deal to as large as 400 billion yen ($3.80 billion), the
report said.
Bain Capital and MBK Partners were also bidding to buy the
auto parts maker, which has a market value of about 280 billion
yen, Thomson Reuters LPC had reported earlier.
Trading of Calsonic Kansei was suspended by the Tokyo Stock
Exchange on Friday morning. A Calsonic Kansei spokesman said the
company had not announced a sale to KKR.
($1 = 105.2000 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)