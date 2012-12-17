NEW YORK Dec 17 The California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS) said on Monday it was reviewing its
investment in Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private equity
firm that controls Bushmaster Firearms International, in light
of the Newtown school shooting.
"At this point our investment branch is examining the
Cerberus investment to determine how best to move forward given
the tragic events of last Friday in Newtown, Connecticut,"
Ricardo Duran, a spokesman for the public pension fund manager,
said in an email.
CalSTRS had invested $751.4 million with Cerberus by the end
of March 2012, according to its website. Cerberus owns Freedom
Group Inc, which includes Bushmaster, the manufacturer of the AR
15 rifle used by the shooter in the Newtown killings.