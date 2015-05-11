May 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term rating on the California Institute of Technology's (Caltech) existing debt to 'AA-' from 'AA+' and to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'AA+/A-1+'.

The lowered rating reflected Caltech's issuance of substantial additional debt and an aggressive debt profile, said S&P. (bit.ly/1J66BjD)

The outlook on Caltech's debt was stable. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)