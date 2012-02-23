SINGAPORE Feb 23 Australian oil refiner
Caltex plans to shut a crude unit at its 109,000
barrels per day (bpd) Lytton refinery in Brisbane in the first
half of 2012 for a scheduled maintenance, a company spokesman
said on Thursday.
The maintenance will take a month, Sam Collyer, media
adviser at Caltex Australia, said in an e-mail statement.
He did not say when it would start, but a source close to
the matter said it begins in March.
"We source additional fuel supplies where required, and have
already considered this as part of our preparation for this
work," Collyer added.
The company also operates the 135,000-bpd Kurnell refinery
in Botany Bay, New South Wales.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)