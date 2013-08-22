MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
Aug 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised its underlying rating of Calumet City, Illinois, general obligation debt to A-minus from BBB-plus.
The outlook is stable.
S&P cited additional audited information on the city's financial position, and the city's "significant improvement in its available general fund balance, as reflected in the fiscal 2012 draft financial statements."
BRASILIA, March 29 Services activity in Brazil fell in January at the fastest pace on record, government data showed on Wednesday, dampening expectations of an imminent end to the country's deep recession.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.