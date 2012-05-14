* ASC adds CEO Shimoon to case against former exec
* Alleges trading, meetings before reserve evaluation
* Hearing set for Sept. 13.
CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 Securities regulators
have charged the chief executive of Calvalley Petroleum Inc
with insider trading, expanding a case that began last
year involving the small Canadian-based oil explorer's former
president.
The Alberta Securities Commission alleges Calvalley CEO
Edmund Shimoon authorized or directed the company to buy its own
shares when it had undisclosed material information about a
reserve evaluation, the commission said in a statement.
The commission also alleges Shimoon provided undisclosed
information and made "prohibited representations" to an
investor, misled the company board and also misled the ASC in
its investigation.
Shimoon and other officials at Calvalley were not
immediately available for comment. The company is known for oil
exploration operations in Yemen and Ethiopia.
The allegations against Shimoon are in addition to those
filed last year against Memet Kont, Calvalley's former president
and chief operating officer. The ASC alleges Kont also provided
undisclosed information and also made representations to an
investor about the reserve evaluation. He resigned in May 2011.
"Shimoon and Kont are alleged to have met with an investor
several weeks before the release of a report that would show
significant increases in Calvalley Petroleum's oil reserves,
indicating that the value of Calvalley Petroleum shares should
rise substantially when the report was released," the ASC said
in a statement.
A hearing into the case is set to start Sept. 13. The
initial notice named Kont, Kevin MacArthur and Calvalley for
trading in the company's securities before the reserve report
was released.
Calvalley shares were up 1 Canadian cent at C$1.76 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.