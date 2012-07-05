(Adds details)
July 5 Norwegian oil and gas company DNO
International ASA plans to offer C$216.8 million
($213.84 million) in cash to buy Calvalley Petroleum Inc
to bolster its reserves in Yemen.
DNO said it plans to offer C$2.30 for each class A common
share of Calgary-based Calvalley, at a 60 percent premium to
Calvalley's Thursday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"This transaction is complementary to our existing Yemen
asset base and fits well with our strategy of continuing to
build a balanced portfolio ... in the Middle East and North
Africa," DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said.
Calvalley's principal asset is its 50 percent working
interest in Block 9 in the Sayun-Masila Basin in Yemen.
($1 = 1.0139 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)