April 9 Canadian oil and gas producer Calvalley
Petroleum Inc said it would liquidate due to the
political crisis in Yemen, where it has almost all of its
operations.
Calvalley shareholders will have the option to get 80.7
cents per share or shares of the company's unlisted unit,
Calvalley Energy Ltd, or a combination of both, the company
said.
The company said on Thursday its efforts to diversify out of
Yemen, or sell itself or its assets, had not resulted in
"compelling" opportunities.
The company has a 50 percent working interest in an oil and
gas block owned by Yemen.
It also has a small working interest in a property in
Saskatchewan, Canada.
