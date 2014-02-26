BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Feb 26 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions in Jiangsu province with partners for a total of 1.15 billion yuan ($187.7 million)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources