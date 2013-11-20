Nov 20 CAMAC Energy Inc : * To acquire interests from Allied Energy Plc * CAMAC Energy will issue 497.5 million shares of stock, pay US$170 million in

cash and issue a US$50 million convertible subordinated note * Entered into agreement with public investment of South Africa for $270

million equity investment * To acquire remaining economic interests that it does not currently own in

production sharing contract covering oil mining leases * Deal with public investment corp is private placement of 376.9 million

shares, representing about 30% ownership interest in co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage