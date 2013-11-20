CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold miners, materials shares
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
Nov 20 CAMAC Energy Inc : * To acquire interests from Allied Energy Plc * CAMAC Energy will issue 497.5 million shares of stock, pay US$170 million in
cash and issue a US$50 million convertible subordinated note * Entered into agreement with public investment of South Africa for $270
million equity investment * To acquire remaining economic interests that it does not currently own in
production sharing contract covering oil mining leases * Deal with public investment corp is private placement of 376.9 million
shares, representing about 30% ownership interest in co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Chemours Co - on April 3, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)