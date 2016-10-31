SAO PAULO Oct 31 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an investment holding company.

Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American operations. The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model of running a portfolio of companies.

