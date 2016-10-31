BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
(Adds background)
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an investment holding company.
Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American operations.
The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model of running a portfolio of companies.
Elstrodt replaces Vítor Sarquis Hallack, who stepped down in August.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.