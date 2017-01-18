(Adds details on firm)

BOSTON Jan 18 Bob McCormick, an influential voice on corporate governance at proxy adviser Glass, Lewis & Co, will leave to join CamberView Partners, which advises public companies on shareholder activism, the firm said on Wednesday.

McCormick had been chief policy officer at Glass Lewis, which did not immediately name a replacement.

His move came shortly after a similar departure from rival proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services. Its former executive Chris Cernich was hired in November by public relations firm Sard Verbinnen & Co.

Sard is entering a business area similar to that of CamberView, which has hired a roster of governance specialists to help public companies engage with large investors and help shape proxy voting contests. These have become more important with the rise of activist investors.

Both CamberView and Glass Lewis are based in San Francisco. CamberView said McCormick will join the firm as a partner in February.