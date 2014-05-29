PHNOM PENH May 29 Somaly Mam, a Cambodian known
globally for her fight against sex trafficking, has quit the
foundation that bears her name after a private investigation
into the validity of stories she told to raise public awareness
and millions of dollars in funds.
The foundation said Somaly Mam resigned following an
investigation by U.S. law firm Goodwin Procter, which looked
into her personal history and the background of a victim of
trafficking whose story the foundation used to publicise its
work.
"As a result of Goodwin Procter's efforts, we have accepted
Somaly's resignation effective immediately," Gina
Reiss-Wilchins, executive director of the Somaly Mam Foundation,
said in a statement.
"While we are extremely saddened by this news, we
remain grateful to Somaly's work over the past two decades and
for helping to build a foundation that has served thousands of
women and girls."
The resignation came just days after a cover report in
Newsweek magazine, written by former Cambodia Daily journalist
Simon Marks, whose reporting in the past two years identified
numerous inconsistencies in Somaly Mam's personal story and
those of victims her foundation said it had helped to rescue.
Somaly Mam was named among Time magazine's 100 most
influential people in 2009 and has won numerous awards,
including Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year in 2006, all for
her campaigning against sex trafficking.
Somaly Mam's foundation attracted global interest after
support from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon
and speeches at the White House and the United Nations. She also
received an award from Spain's Queen Sofia in 1998 for her
anti-trafficking work.
Somaly could not be reached for comment.
With a history of war and poverty, Cambodia has long battled
against sexual exploitation of women and children, but foreign
donors and aid groups say progress is being made in law
enforcement and education, as shown by a reduction in the number
of victims in recent years.
Somaly Mam's life story was documented in her biography "The
Road of Lost Innocence".
Long Pross, the victim of trafficking whose story the
foundation used to publicize its work, was featured on several
U.S. television networks.
But Newsweek, which interviewed her parents, raised
questions about the validity of her story of being kidnapped,
sold to a brothel and tortured.
Somaly Mam's former husband, Frenchman Pierre Legros,
rejected a claim made in her book that the couple's daughter had
been kidnapped several years ago as a result of Somaly's fight
against sex slavery.
He insisted their daughter had eloped with her boyfriend and
said investigations into Somaly Mam's stories showed the need
for better oversight with non-governmental organisations.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty and Ron
Popeski)