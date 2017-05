GREATER NOIDA, India May 3 Cambodia is studying the possibility of issuing sovereign bonds, the director general of its central bank said on Friday at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in India.

Nguon Sokha gave no details of the size or timing of the possible bond issue.

Cambodia expects its economy to grow more than 7 percent in 2013, and sees inflation at below 2 percent, she said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)